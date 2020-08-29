Mike Pence Says He Is ‘More Convinced’ Donald Trump Will Win In 2020 Than He Was In 2016

During an interview with Breitbart on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence revealed that he is “more convinced” that Donald Trump will win the election in November than he was in 2016.

“I believe we will win, and I always believed that we will win in 2016,” he said. “I’m more convinced of it now than I was in 2016.”

Pence also used the interview to warn that if Democrats secure the Senate and take control of Congress, they will push radical progressive policies that run counter to American freedom and harm the country’s economic recovery. He also warned of the possibility that Democrats will end the filibuster — a Senate tactic used to obstruct the vote on a bill via political debate.

“People need to understand that the stakes of this election, is if Nancy Pelosi is speaker of the House, and we don’t hold the Senate, Barack Obama said … that we should do away with the filibuster.”

According to Pence, Trump is the “last line of defense” against a far-left agenda that he claims will be pushed by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

The vice president’s sentiments are not new. As The Inquisitr reported, he previously linked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s platform to socialism and the decline of America. According to Pence, Biden’s sole purpose is to act as a placeholder for another more radical candidate that will push a far-left agenda.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Despite Pence and Trump’s attacks on the Democratic Party’s purported far-left agenda, Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have long been criticized by progressives for being too moderate. Per The New York Times, many progressives were hoping Biden would select a more left-wing running mate to draw in supporters of former Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

As reported by CBC, Trump’s attempts to paint Biden as a “radical Marxist enabler” clash with the lifelong politician’s public record, which has frequently been a target for progressives.

“Biden had a voting record smack dab in the middle of the centre-left when he was a senator, according to a formula used by political scientists to assess voting patterns.”

Notably, in his final term in Congress, Biden had the 27th most liberal voting record among 51 Democrats and Democratic-aligned senators. In first was Sanders, who was ultimately knocked out of the primary by Biden. Nevertheless, Biden’s platform is significantly more to the political left than Barack Obama’s after working with Sanders and his allies to create a unity platform.