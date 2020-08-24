Kellyanne Conway To Leave Her White House Job At The End Of The Month To Focus On Her Family

Her husband, George, is also taking a break from his public visibility.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is stepping down from her job at the end of the month to focus on her family, The Washington Post reported. Her husband, George, who is vocally anti-Trump and is also the head of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, is stepping down from his public visibility as well.

In a statement, Conway noted that her four children are teenagers and ‘tweens, and that they’re starting school soon. Like millions of other children across the country, they’ll be getting their instruction via remote learning, and “‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she said.

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she said.

Her husband and the father of their children, George Conway, is also taking some time off. In a tweet, he said that he’s going to stay off of social media for a while, and take a break from managing The Lincoln Project.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” he wrote.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kellyanne and George’s marriage has been an “object of fascination,” as Washington Post writer Ashley Parker described it. While Kellyanne is employed by Trump and is, indeed, one of his most steadfast and reliable lieutenants, George heads an organization devoted to making sure he is not reelected. He has also claimed that Trump is not mentally fit to be president.

Kellyanne’s boss, for his part, has more than once publicly attacked her husband, calling him a calling him “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell,” for example.

Another anti-Trump person in the family is George and Kellyanne’s teenage daughter, Claudia.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this weekend the 15-year-old caused a stir on social media to suggest that she was either going to apply for emancipation — a legal process by which minor children are granted a degree of autonomy over their lives, apart from their parents — or even run away from home. The teen, who had used her social media counts to rail against her mother’s boss, was apparently set off by the news that Mrs. Conway would be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

However, after the posts she later clarified on Twitter that she needed to take a break from social media, and asked her followers to not hate her parents.