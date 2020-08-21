Barack Obama Is ‘Misleading’ On State Of Coronavirus Pandemic In America, Report Says

A Friday fact-check from Breitbart editor Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak claimed that Barack Obama is being “misleading” with his recent comments about the state of the coronavirus in the United States.

“While other countries around the world have successfully managed this pandemic, we’ve seen things get worse,” Obama tweeted on Friday morning. “It’s not too late for us to work towards recovery, but it’s going to require leaders with coherent plans to move us forward.”

The former president linked to an article from The Atlantic that took aim at the United States’ response to COVID-19. The article pointed to other countries — such as South Korea — that have successfully turned the curb downward. As noted by Pollak, the piece is almost three weeks old, and recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a steady decline in coronavirus infections after a peak in July.

“Moreover, cases are declining in many ‘hot spots’ across the south and west of the country, which experienced a spike in cases in June and July even as cases declined in the Northeast, which was hardest hit in the earliest months of the pandemic.”

Pollak noted that Obama’s post remains on Twitter — a platform that has recently taken a harder stance on posts that present inaccurate information about the coronavirus pandemic. The political commentator also claimed that the spikes in virus infections seen in regions like Los Angeles are due to the Black Lives Matter protests, which he noted Obama has publicly supported.

Obama was previously reported to have slammed Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in a private call. According to Global News, Obama said that American life under the real estate mogul has been more strongly driven by selfishness, tribalism, and a fear of others as the enemy — patterns he paralleled to global trends.

“It’s part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and spotty,” he allegedly said.

Per Reuters, Obama recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention and took aim at Trump’s fitness as U.S. leader and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that the real estate mogul is not capable of meeting the current crises the country is facing and threw his support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

As The Inquisitr reported, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett previously argued that Trump destroyed the Obama administration’s pandemic response infrastructure — a focal point of criticism of the current White House’s handling of the crisis— out of spite.