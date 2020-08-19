Joe Biden’s Lead Over Donald Trump Drops In New Poll After Selecting Kamala Harris As Running Mate

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Wednesday showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump dip by 2 percent into a four-point edge — 48 to 44.

As noted by Breitbart, the drop comes after the former vice president named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his partner in the race. In the previous Rasmussen Reports survey, before Harris was announced as his vice presidential choice, Biden lead Trump by 6 percentage points — 49 to 43.

“With the Democratic National Convention in full swing and a new running mate by his side, Joe Biden holds a slightly narrower lead over President Trump in the latest Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey,” the pollster wrote.

The national dataset, which was conducted online and by telephone, found that Biden has the support of 81 percent of Democratic voters surveyed. Conversely, Trump has the backing of 77 percent of Republicans surveyed. But as the pollster noted, the dataset is the first in which Trump leads among Independent voters.

Per Breitbart, a previous CNN/SSRS release showed a decline in support for Biden just days after Harris was announced as his partner in the race. But the publication also noted that a survey from The Hill/HarrisX released on Wednesday showed a different pattern — Biden’s advantage jumped from four points to six after he selected Harris. Meanwhile, an Economist/YouGov dataset found Biden with an unchanged edge over Trump following his announcement that he is running with the former attorney general of California.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Bradley A. Blakeman argued that Harris could only harm Biden’s chance of winning in November.

“She barely got to the U.S. Senate in 2017 when she began running for president. Before serving in the Senate, she was the attorney general of California, and before that district attorney in San Francisco. She has zero foreign policy experience and no economic gravitas.”

The writer highlighted that Biden is already facing intense scrutiny over his fitness to guide the country due to his age and claimed that Harris is in no position to help him amid this inspection.

” A Biden-Harris ticket is very good news for the Trump-Pence campaign,” he argued.

According to Blakeman, the contrast between Harris and Mike Pence’s qualifications will be “stark,” and voters will see that both Biden and Harris are part of the “failed system” observed in Democratic-led states.

Other polls have been more favorable to the controversial pair. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent poll by Washington Post/ABC News poll put the duo 12 points ahead of the real estate mogul.