‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Jake Fight, Ben Hides His Feelings From Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 reveal that the drama will be high in Salem as the week rolls on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) get into a fight. The duo have an awkward living situation and a weird dynamic, as Jake is the long lost identical twin brother of Gabi’s late husband, Stefan DiMera.

Gabi and Jake seem to have an obvious attraction to one another. However, they fight like crazy. The situation was similar between Gabi and Stefan at the beginning of their romance.

On Tuesday, the pair will have another explosive blow up when Gabi tries to use Jake in order to get back into the good graces of Shin in hopes of regaining control of her company, Gabi Chic, or even DiMera Enterprises.

Gabi took over as CEO of the company following Stefan’s death. However, Stefan’s brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is currently in the position. Chad and Gabi are enemies, and he has done everything in his power to ensure that Gabi has been cut from the business.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be struggling following his kidnapping and torture. Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) took him from his own wedding to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and brainwashed him in hopes that he would kill his new wife.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

After he was found, he was obviously traumatized by the event, and now he’s suffering the impact of the ordeal. He’s been worried that he may hurt Ciara and his feelings and stress levels are on the rise. Sadly, instead of talking to his wife about the situation, he’ll decide to hide his unease from her in hopes of sheltering her from the guilt or worry that she may feel.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will remember her bitter rivalry with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) as she talks with her friend, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). The pair had been through a lot of drama together, and it seems that Kate may even feel a twinge of pain about Vivian’s recent death.

In addition, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will have a big surprise for Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). Bonnie has begged for Justin’s legal help after she found out that she was being sued over her recent book. Now Justin will help the woman who is a dead ringer for his life wife, Adrienne, and things could get messy.