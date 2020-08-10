Kylie Jenner Stars In Sweet Childhood Photos As She Celebrates 23rd Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family flocked to social media on Monday morning to wish Kylie Jenner a happy birthday as the makeup mogul turned 23.

Kylie’s mom and manager Kris Jenner took to Instagram to post a series of sweet throwback images of years gone by and wrote an emotional caption paying tribute to her “beautiful baby girl.”

In the first image, a fresh-faced Kris wore a white halter top and large heart pendant as her young daughter perched on her knee. The toddler’s floral white and yellow party hat was at odds with the stern expression on her adorable face.

The gallery of images also included a cute photo of a young Kylie holding hands with her supermodel sister Kendall in front of a fairy tale castle. The siblings looked adorable in matching pink floral dresses and blue jackets that were adorned with pretty embroidery. Kylie’s dark hair was swept up into a messy bun complete with an oversized pink ribbon, while Kendall sported pigtails and clasped a red flower in her hand.

Kris also posted a handful of more recent images, including two snaps of Kylie with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, and a striking image of her daughter posed arm-in-arm with herself. In the latter image, the iconic mother-daughter duo wore complementary animal print attire and sunglasses.

Of course, Kris wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to mark Kylie’s special day on social media.

Khloe Kardashian also raided the family photo album to share a series of gorgeous childhood photos on Instagram, including one of her baby sister grinning in an adorable bunny costume. Another picture in the gallery showed a teenage Khloe asleep on the sofa with an infant Kylie lying in her arms.

“How is my baby girl 23?! seriously how? But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning,” she wrote in the caption. “Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them.”

On Sunday, the young mom showed off some eye-catching early birthday gifts on her Instagram stories. The videos — shot at her extravagant home — included a huge ball of sunflowers and gigantic pink letters that spelled out “HBD Kylie” positioned by her pool.

Kylie’s birthday comes after a controversial few days for the cosmetics maven. As The Inquisitr reported, she faced backlash for a recent cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, as some fans accused her of cultural appropriation and called for producers to cut her appearance.