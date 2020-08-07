Derek Hough Teases Possible Return To ‘Dancing with The Stars’: ‘We’ll See’

The six-time mirrorball champ hasn't ruled out trying for a 7th win in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Derek Hough has not ruled out a return to Dancing with the Stars.

In a new interview, the veteran pro dancer said hinted that he would consider a return to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition that made him a household name. When asked if he would ever go back to Dancing With the Stars after exiting the series four years ago, Hough, 35, told Extra TV anything is possible.

“We’ll see,” the DWTS veteran said. “I don’t know. Who knows, who knows, man? I was on that show for 17 seasons and it was so special and it pretty much launched my career, so I’m incredibly thankful for it.”

Hough recently admitted he was shocked by the sudden replacement of longtime host Tom Bergeron with Tyra Banks. He considered Bergeron a “staple” of DWTS. But Hough was also long synonymous with Dancing with the Stars. The Emmy-award winning dancer competed on the celebrity dance-off 17 times, from 2007 to 2016, scoring a record six mirrorball trophies in the process with celeb contestants Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

Of the recent casting changes, Hough noted that while he was surprised by the move, he understands that people may be ready for a change.

“Everybody is trying to switch things up, reinvigorate, do certain things… so you understand,” he said to Extra.

He also said he wishes incoming host Tyra “the absolute best.”

Hough’s comments come after sources revealed to The Daily Mail that he was recently approached about a possible return to DWTS.

Last month, an insider told the outlet “Derek has already been asked if he is interested in coming back to Dancing With The Stars.” The source said producers have always liked working with him, celebrities trust him, and he has a huge legion of fans who want to see him back in the ballroom.

But because the popular pro is already committed to a judging role on NBC’s World of Dance, the insider said “it’s hard to tell” what he will decide.

If Hough were to dust off his dancing shoes and make a return for Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming 29th season, it would certainly help the show lure its usual fanbase back to ABC on Monday nights. In response to Bergeron’s bombshell firing, many viewers have threatened to boycott Dancing With the Stars, but an appearance by Hough could save the day.

Hough told Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith he’s always been “sort of a cheerleader for shows to succeed,” especially things he’s been a part of. Ahead of what will be its 30-season milestone next year, Hough said he hopes Dancing With the Stars continues to succeed and do well.