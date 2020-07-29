Joe Biden’s Notes About Kamala Harris Spark VP Choice Speculation

Joe Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes about Kamala Harris, furthering speculation that the California Senator is at or near the top of his list of potential running mates, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, the former vice president gave a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. There, a photographer captured an up-close look at the notes he was holding in his hand. The document contained talking points about Kamala Harris, whose name has come up in the discussion about possible running mates for the presumptive 2020 Democratic Party nominee for president.

Specifically, the slip of paper had five bullet points under the Senator’s name, points that Biden could bring up were he asked about her.

Kamala Harris definitely at the top of Joe Biden’s VP list. @andyharnik @AP captures photo of his notes on her:

• Do NOT hold grudges

• Campaigned with me and Jill

• Talented

• Great help to campaign

• Great respect for her pic.twitter.com/5iuXe01ttX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 29, 2020

It’s the point at the top of the list — “Do not hold grudges” — that is raising some eyebrows.

CNN noted that, during a Democratic debate in June 2019, Harris harshly took Biden to task on his record on race. She noted that the former vice president had said that, while he was a Senator, he maintained a “civil” relationship with segregationist senators.

“It was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said at the time.

Harris then went on to note that she was in the second class in her public school to integrate.

At the time, Biden apparently was stunned by what would later be described as a personal attack.

The incident, and rumors of possible bad blood between the two politicians, had been brought up again earlier Tuesday, following a Politico report that claimed that former Senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut, a member of Biden’s team vetting potential vice presidential picks, was critical of Harris.

“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd reportedly told a source who relayed the information to Politico on condition of anonymity.

Similarly, former California Democratic Party Chair John Burton is purportedly worried that Harris takedown of Biden on race could be used by Republicans as ammunition against a Biden/Harris ticket on the debate stage.

The report went on to note that several people affiliated with Biden and the Democratic Party are reluctant to hitch their wagons to Harris as Biden’s running mate, whether openly or privately.

Some would rather see Biden pick California Rep. Karen Bass, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Others are supporting Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, who earned a Purple Heart in combat, and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

Following Tuesday’s speech, Biden said that he would announce his running mate next week.