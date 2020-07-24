Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Suburban Housewives of America’ Tweet: ‘He’s Just Fearmongering’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Friday and slammed Donald Trump for his recent tweet that he directed to the “Suburban Housewives of America,” Breitbart reported. The president’s message suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would destroy suburban neighborhoods and comes as reports suggest he is losing voters in these regions.

“It sounds like condescension and disrespect, is what it does, and it also sounds like discrimination and fear baiting,” Pelosi said. “He’s just fearmongering. It’s just a ball of his tricks that he does all the time, bigotry, fearmongering, condescension, and distortion.”

Pelosi continued to suggest that American women are smart enough to see through the president’s purported strategy before discussing his use of the word “housewives.”

“I loved being a housewife when I was a housewife, but I had other things as well, and I had judgment.”

Afterward, Pelosi contrasted the purported disrespect in Trump’s tweet with Representative Ted Yoho’s alleged verbal attacks on progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who subsequently excoriated the congressman on the floor of the House of Representatives and accused him of misogyny.

“It’s the same condescension and disrespect,” Pelosi said.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump’s tweet linked to a report in The New York Post that claimed Biden has “disastrous plans” for the United States’ suburbs. According to the report, the presidential candidate’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing plan, which would force affordable housing into suburban towns, is a proposal that seeks to advance an “Obama-era social engineering scheme.”

Nevertheless, the report notes that Trump is currently trailing Biden in the suburbs in recent polls due to pushback from women.

“They need to focus on what’s at stake for their families,” the piece read.

According to The Hill, Trump has faced pushback for his rhetoric on the alleged danger to the suburbs that the former vice president is planning. Notably, some accuse him of stoking racial tension and point to the fact that fair housing standards would primarily benefit minorities. Conversely, Trump is pushing the narrative that these standards would destroy American suburbia.

As The Inquisitr reported, Washington Monthly columnist Nancy LeTourneau believes that Trump has offended women with both his treatment of immigrant children and his approach to the pandemic. According to LeTourneau, this demographic could stifle his plans for reelection. The columnist also highlighted polls suggesting that Trump is trailing his Democratic rival by historic margins in the suburbia and claimed that these regions drove Democratic wins in the 2018 midterm elections.