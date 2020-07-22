Impact Wrestling News: Another Former WWE Superstar Joins Company After ‘Slammiversary’

Brian Myers, who is now competing under his real name after mainly going by Curt Hawkins in WWE, was revealed on Tuesday night as Impact Wrestling’s latest acquisition, just three days after several other former superstars debuted or re-debuted at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday.

As seen in the video below from the promotion’s official Twitter account, Myers’ upcoming arrival was announced on Tuesday’s edition of its eponymous weekly show. The 15-second vignette showed him standing in the ring with his face still hidden as various phrases were heard in the background. These phrases, which included lines such as “always be ready,” “on the right track,” “trust the process,” and “just missing something,” seemed to refer to the struggles of a wrestler who hasn’t gotten the opportunities or push they were hoping for.

In the final seconds of the clip, Myers showed his face as he looked up at the camera, wearing what appeared to be a gray hoodie and a blue-and-orange mask.

Shortly after the vignette aired, Myers took to Twitter, tagging former boss Vince McMahon as well as his new employer. In his tweet, the 35-year-old referenced the moment when Shawn Michaels said “I’m sorry, I love you” before defeating Ric Flair in the latter’s retirement match at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008.

While it remains unclear when he will be returning to the ring, Myers became the sixth new or returning Impact star to join the company in recent days after being let go by WWE in April due to budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. At Slammiversary, Eric Young competed in a four-way match for the company’s vacant World Championship, while Doc Gallows (formerly Luke Gallows), Karl Anderson, EC3, and Heath (formerly Heath Slater) were featured in non-wrestling segments or teaser vignettes.

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., this isn’t the first time that Myers will be working for Impact, as he had briefly competed for the company in 2015 when it was still known as TNA. At that time, he represented the Global Force Wrestling brand during the GFW vs. TNA rivalry and had also partnered with Trevor Lee (now known on NXT as Cameron Grimes) to win the promotion’s Tag Team Championships.

Myers left TNA toward the end of 2015 and started a nearly four-year run with WWE in July 2016. This stint was most notable for his record-breaking 269-match losing streak, as well as his Raw Tag Team Championship reign alongside longtime friend Zack Ryder.