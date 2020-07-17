Chris Wallace Fact-Checks Donald Trump During Interview

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace fact-checked President Donald Trump’s claim that the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden is in favor of slashing law enforcement budgets.

Per The Hill, Trump argued during the interview that Democrats are to blame for the violence in American cities.

Trump suggested that cities are being “stupidly run” by liberal politicians, but Wallace pointed out that Democrats have been running American cities for decades.

The commander-in-chief then posited that activist calls have contributed to the increase in violence.

“It’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump said.

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace interjected.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump replied, pointing to the unity platform the Democrat recently launched with the Vermont senator.

“And it says nothing about defunding,” Wallace pointed out.

“Oh really? Let’s go. Get me the charter, please,” Trump said, apparently directing a member of his staff to bring the charter.

Wallace later told Fox News that the the commander-in-chief and members of his team found “a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to.”

“But he couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

As The Hill noted, Trump and his allies have long tried to cast Democrats as supporters of aggressive reform measures. Trump has tried to campaign as a candidate of law and order, pushing back against Black Lives Matter protesters’ demands.

In an ad released earlier this week, the Trump campaign accused Biden of supporting anti-police movements, warning that the people “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

However, Biden has repeatedly said that he does not support abolishing or even defunding law enforcement. He has, however, suggested that some of the funds need to be redirected to mental health programs.

Some Black Lives Matter leaders have even criticized the former vice president for not embracing their agenda. The movement’s co-founder Alicia Garza recently said that his platform is still “pretty far” from where it needs to be.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump and his allies have also accused Biden of moving his entire platform to the left. As The Inquisitr reported, Vice President Mike Pence recently said that Biden has adopted Sanders’ progressive left-wing agenda, arguing that the Democrat’s supporters are opposed to freedom.