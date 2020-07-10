Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute And Katie Maloney Reunite For Lunch

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are continuing to work on their friendship. The duo was spotted back out together at lunch with friend and co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz this week according to Us Weekly. The women went out on Wednesday to The Grove in Los Angeles and dined outside when a fan snapped a photo with the trio.

The fan just happened to be Julianna Gamiz, star of Mark Wahlberg film Instant Family. Julianna shared her photo with the Witches of WeHo to her personal Instagram page. In the photo, Julianna is standing just outside the restaurant’s outdoor seating area with the women right behind her at their table. Stassi was sporting an off-the-shoulder ruffled white top while Kristen wore a plain loose black tee. Katie stuck to her signature leopard print tee shirt which matched her shoes. The ladies appeared to have been finishing up their lunch as only one glass remained on the table and Kristen had a take-out box positioned in front of her.

In the caption of the photo, Julianna noted that her life was “complete” after meeting the former and current Vanderpump Rules stars. She noted she couldn’t wait to have a house like Lisa Vanderpump and have the trio over sometime in the future. Julianna was sporting a black face mask in the photo while the reality stars were not.

Despite ending Season 8 on bad terms, it looks like Kristen is back in her former besties lives. It was rumored that Stassi and Kristen were mending fences in the wake of their bombshell firings from Bravo, and the two have hung out a few times since the news broke.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more, and while they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat, and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen attended Stassi’s 32nd birthday party last month which Jax Taylor was also in attendance for.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not been confirmed by Bravo at this time, and many are wondering if the show will go on after Stassi and Kristen’s firings, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni who were also cut loose. The show still has a handful of it’s OG stars on board, but whether it can be carried without Stassi and Kristen remains to be seen.