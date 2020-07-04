’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey And Stacey Silva Land New TLC Series

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva were catapulted into reality stardom after they appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The ladies went on to make appearances on Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the series, and now they have their own spin-off, which TLC recently announced with an update to its official press website.

The new series will follow the Silva twins as they navigate life, love, and career, all with the support of their family members. As fans of the 90 Day series know, Darcey appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. The couple’s relationship was tumultuous and they decided to go their separate ways. Darcey returned to the network for Seasons 3 and 4 with another man, British entrepreneur Tom Brooks, but their relationship was also short-lived. During all four seasons, fans watched as Stacey stood by and supported her sister through the ups and downs of her relationships.

Viewers were also introduced to Stacey’s foreign fiancé, Florian Sukaj, who will also be appearing on the new series. It was believed that the two had broken up after pictures of Florian with another woman surfaced online, but it seems the couple has overcome that hurdle.

TLC’s President and General Manager, Howard Lee, said the spin-off is a great investment for the network as fans have become “obsessed” with the twins.

“Fans have become obsessed with Darcey and her twin sister Stacey. They have clamored to follow along further on their quest for true love,” he said. “One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real, and captivating individuals who share their stories with us.”

“Darcey and Stacey don’t hold back – they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series.”

Promotional clips for the series was also posted to the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account, but the comment section of the post told a different story. Based on those comments, it seems fans might actually be a bit over Darcey’s storyline on the series.

“OMG…why can’t they just go away?!?” one person commented.

Also in the comment section was Darcey’s ex, Jesse, who said reportedly said the mother-of-two “used and abused” five men to get what she wanted from TLC, according to a report from Screen Rant.

The new series will air on Sunday, August 16, and it appears filming has already begun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, photos of Darcey and a new man were recently posted online. In the photos, the couple appeared to be on a date while surrounded by a camera crew. Darcey’s new beau is reportedly a 32-year-old model who is originally from Bulgaria but has been living in the United States for several years.