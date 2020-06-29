Meghan Markle Allegedly Announced Her Pregnancy At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding & Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrased’

A new rumor has alleged that Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy to the royal family while attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

According to The Daily Mail, the allegation was detailed in an upcoming book, Royals at War, which details the rift between the Sussex and Cambridges. The two authors, both investigative journalists, claim that multiple sources have confirmed that the former Suits actress told family members that she and the prince were expecting their first child while attending the wedding.

Though the pregnancy announcement faux pas had been whispered about at the time in the fall of 2018, the official publication of the allegations has not only renewed interest into the matter, but has also served to significantly strengthen the claims.

“Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,” the authors wrote.

“This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah,” they added.

Members of the York family were reportedly not the only royals who were displeased with the timing of the news. The book also claimed that Prince Harry was left “embarrassed” by his wife’s actions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit with Kate Middleton at Princess Eugenie’s wedding Owen Humphreys / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually made a public announcement of their pregnancy three days after the wedding. The statement coincided with their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The trip was deemed a major success for the couple, with crowd sizes that had been unseen since Queen Elizabeth herself visited the region in 1954.

Suggestions of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the Yorks were highlighted when Sarah Ferguson made her own public announcement about the wedding at the same time as Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy announcement. Moreover, Ferguson made no public show of congratulating Harry and Meghan despite tweeting several more times throughout the day.

Meanwhile, supporters of Harry and Meghan have claimed that the rumors are false.

“The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Eugenie and Jack all knew about Meghan’s pregnancy before the wedding,” Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time, citing an inside source.

“It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge knew ahead of time,” the outlet added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to grab headlines throughout the week following the recent publication of another book on the couple, titled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the author of the book, who was once a friend of Princess Diana’s, claimed that Prince Harry was “pathetic” and that Meghan had reportedly demanded that she be able to wear an emerald tiara though it had been promised to Princess Eugenie.