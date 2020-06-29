Indian Government Bans TikTok And 58 Other Popular Chinese Apps In ‘Digital Air Strike’ Against China

The Indian government has banned TikTok along with close to 60 other apps developed by Chinese firms, saying they were engaging in activities that put India’s security at risk.

As TechCrunch reported, the Indian government announced the bans on Monday evening, saying that the apps in question “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of state and public order.” The move was seen as part of the growing tensions between the neighbor countries, following clashes at the border the two share that left many Indian soldiers dead.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Indian television news host and editor-in-chief of Zee News, wrote that the ban of Chinese apps was seen as a “digital air strike” against China.

As TechCrunch reported, TikTok and many of the other apps struck down in the ban have a huge audience in India. The country is the biggest market for ByteDance’s TikTok, Club Factory is the third-largest e-commerce firm in India, and Community and Video Call apps from Xiaomi are among the most-used smartphone applications. The apps together had more than 500 million monthly active users in May and the bans were expected to affect close to one-third of all Indian smartphone users, the report added.

Many took to social media in the wake of the announcement, with some showing support for the measure and others questioning how it would affect apps they are using for business and personal use.

Tensions between China and India have been sharply rising since deadly clashes that took place at the border in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, intelligence collected by United States sources found that the Chinese government ordered the strike in order to “teach India a lesson.”

India has responded by instituting a number of economic measures against China, and is expected to push India into a closer relationship with the United States and other nations that are in opposition to China.

“India will try to align closer to the U.S. and others also wanting to check China,” Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow with the New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told The Wall Street Journal.

“India will step up diplomatic efforts with like-minded countries like the U.S., U.K., Australia and Japan.”

It remained unclear just how the Indian government expected to carry out the ban on TikTok and other Chinese-based apps, including whether internet service providers were be expected to comply with the order.