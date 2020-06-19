Heather Locklear Reportedly Became Engaged To Chris Heisser After One Year Sober Anniversary

Heather Locklear, 58, is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser, People reported on Friday. The Melrose Place actress reportedly got engaged back in April as she celebrated one year of sobriety.

Rumors swirled early in the day on Friday when The Daily Mail posted photos of the star. In the pictures taken last week, the Dynasty actress was running errands in Los Angeles. The actress was wearing black workout clothes accessorized with a protective mask that read “I’m Smiling” and what looked like a large diamond ring on her engagement finger. A close-up image verified that it was a sizable square-shaped rock on the actress’s left hand.

Later in the day, a close family friend confirmed the news to People.

“[The couple has] been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety,” the magazine reported.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Locklear commemorated one year of being sober in late April with an emotional Instagram post where the star quoted award-winning author Maya Angelou.

It had been a tough few years for Locklear. The troubles began in 2018 when she was arrested after a dispute with sheriff’s deputies and first responders at her California home. Cops alleged that the actress resisted arrest and injured three officers.

As part of the punishment, a judge ordered Locklear to complete a treatment plan to which she complied. The actress was discharged from a treatment facility in September of 2019, and since then, has reportedly been doing well.

“She’s in a great place,” People reported a source said in April. Things now seem to be moving even further in the right direction.

“They are really happy together,” another People source shared of the couple. The pair also reportedly has the full backing of Locklear’s family.

“Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her,” the source continued.

Locklear has one daughter, Ava Elizabeth, 22, with ex-husband Richie Sambora. The two were married for 13 years. The source also commented that Sambora was supportive of the engagement.

This marriage will be the third for Locklear. Besides Sambora, the actress was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for seven years.

Locklear and Heisser first met in the 1970’s while at Newbury Park High School. The two reconnected in 2017 and have dated on and off ever since.

The source was in awe of all that Locklear has accomplished over the past year.