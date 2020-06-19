Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Ice Cream Truck, Shows Off Sweet Treat With Buff Husband Brendan By Her Side

Miranda Lambert loves her ice cream.

Miranda Lambert seems to be having the time of her life while traveling around in her brand new Airstream Globetrotter with husband Brendan McLoughlin. The country music sensation is on a hiatus from performing in concert due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she decided to go on the road anyway on a personal vacation for a while. Her latest stop was New York and there she found total joy when an ice cream truck stopped by to deliver her a summer treat.

Lambert shared her experience on Instagram with a long post about her deprivation of being able to get something from the ice cream guy when she was a child. Since she and her family lived way out on a dirt road, there was no music around to alert her of ice cream coming her way like most kids have experienced. She did, however, get an occasional oreo blizzard from Dairy Queen. However, the 36-year-old singer finally got to “follow the music” of the ice cream truck when it stopped by for the kids. She and Brendan jumped right in as well. In the photo, Lambert was seen happily holding a rainbow snow cone in front of her. Her buff husband chose an ice cream sandwich.

The famous couple posed in front of the white truck. They both looked tanned and relaxed as the sun was shining down on them. Miranda Lambert wore a blue floral outfit with thin spaghetti straps. She had on a pair of wide brown sunglasses to shield her eyes. Her blond tresses were swept up into a cute hairdo with her shorter bangs framing her face.

Brendan was showing off his incredible biceps in a red tank shirt with white trim. He opted to forgo his sunglasses for the snapshot, but he did have a long chain around his neck that had a cross attached to it. The New York police officer was beaming in the photo as well. They were in town visiting family.

Many of Lambert’s 4 million followers thanked her husband for his service as a police officer. She responded to one of them by sending back a blue heart emoji. Other comments ranged from Dairy Queen blizzards to their observations on Lambert’s photo.

“Amen..nothing beats an Oreo blizzard,” one fan said.

“Every small town DQ’s got a story to tell!” another follower replied.

“You look so happy!!! Looks good on you!!” wrote a third fan.

This is not the first time that Miranda Lambert showed off her fun side. In April, she posted an Instagram snap of herself cooking up some vegetable soup in T-Rex pajamas. A few days later at the beginning of May, Lambert shared that she and Brendan had bought an Airstream and was headed out traveling for a while.