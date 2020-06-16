WWE News: Company Issues Official Statement On Edge’s Status Following Injury

WWE has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps injury during his match with Randy Orton at Backlash this past Sunday. The Hall of Famer — who lost to “The Viper” at the event — has undergone successful surgery, but he is expected to be sidelined for months while he recovers.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer revealed that Edge picked up the injury during a retaping. The first taping of the match, which happened on June 7, reportedly went off without a hitch. However, the WWE superstars were asked to redo parts of the match to tie up some loose ends.

Although the exact moment has yet to be confirmed, Meltzer speculated that the injury occurred after Edge took an RKO. However, at the time of this writing, neither Edge, Orton or company officials have given any indication as to when it happened.

The injury could see Edge out of action for up to eight months, but depending on how his rehabilitation process goes, he might return to the squared circle before the end of the year. The injury has caused a disruption to WWE’s plans for the superstar, however, as he was supposed to have a rubber match with Orton at SummerSlam to determine the overall winner of their rivalry.

The Backlash match was originally slated to take place at SummerSlam, but WWE decided to add it to last night’s pay-per-view to add more star power to the card. The company is without main event stars such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch at the moment, and the overall roster is depleted due to the pandemic.

Given the way in which the injury happened, WWE will undoubtedly use it to fuel the current storyline between Edge and Orton. The reason why Orton turned on Edge in the first place was that he wanted to retire the Hall of Famer for his own good. Now that Orton has injured him, WWE will likely play up the latest incident on television, setting up the rubber match down the line in the process.

Fans will be pleased to learn that this isn’t a career-threatening injury. Edge returned to in-ring action earlier this year after being forced to retire for nine years due to a neck injury. The Backlash match was only his second singles match since making his miraculous comeback, and he’s stated on WWE television that he plans on retiring on his own terms this time around.