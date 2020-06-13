Jenna Bush Hager Writes An Emotional Note To Her Late Grandfather

Today would have been former president George H.W. Bush's 96th birthday.

Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram on Friday, June 12 to share a heartfelt message to her late grandfather, former United States President George H.W. Bush. Today would have been the former president’s 96th birthday. He passed away on November 30, of 2018.

Throughout her post, Hager wrote a letter to her grandfather, whom she called Gampy, and told him just how much she misses him. She and her sister Barbara had been very close to him, as were Hager’s two young daughters Mila and Poppy. He unfortunately passed away before he had a chance to meet Hager’s youngest child, a son named Hal who was born on August 2, 2019. Nevertheless, Hager says she sees traits in all of her children that she is certain come from him.

“Dear Gampy, today would have been your 96th birthday. I miss you every day—and see your gentleness and compassion in Mila, Poppy and Hal. I love you more than tongue can tell. In honor of my Gampy, I’m co-chairing The George H.W. Points of Light Awards this year. I’m so grateful to join with @PointsofLight to celebrate individuals who are committed to changing the world.”

Points of Light is a non-profit organization which was created to help solve serious social issues through service for others.

“A global culture of volunteerism requires the collective effort of nonprofits, corporations and individual change makers. We serve each of these groups, providing the insights, best practices, resources and connections needed to maximize their impact on the communities they serve,” the organization says of their mission on their official website.

Along with her heartfelt message to her grandfather, Hager also included two photos from her childhood of her and her sister alongside the former president. In the first photo, H.W. Bush sat on a bench wearing a suit and tie. He smiled broadly while wrapping an arm around a giggling young Hager. Her sister stood next to her smiling.

In the second photo, Hager rested an arm on her grandfather’s knee while her sister whispered into the ear of her grandmother. The pair both wore fancy dresses and appeared to be at a formal event.

