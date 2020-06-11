Joe Biden Says He’s Concerned Trump Will Try And ‘Steal’ The Election

Joe Biden said on Wednesday night that one of his biggest concerns when it comes to the 2020 presidential election is that Donald Trump will try and “steal” a victory. The comments were made during an appearance by the former vice president on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, according to NBC News.

Biden was asked what he would do to make sure the issues that were seen during the Georgia primary on Tuesday wouldn’t be repeated in the fall. He responded voting problems were his “greatest concern” and added his “single greatest concern” is that President Trump tries to steal the election.

In order to back up his worries, Biden pointed out the number of times Trump has cast doubt on Twitter about absentee and mail-in ballots. The president has repeatedly claimed widespread mail-in voting would lead to massive fraud. The presumptive Democratic nominee pointed out Trump himself took advantage of absentee ballot voting this year.

“This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,” he told Noah.

He added there are several states around the country that have passed legislation he thinks is geared toward making voting more difficult. In order to try and combat perceived problems in getting to the polls and casting ballots, he said he’s putting together a large team of lawyers. These attorneys are set to be available on Election Day to try and help during those who file reports of voting irregularities.

Expanding on his worries surrounding November, Biden was asked whether he had concerns Trump might simply refuse to leave the White House. The former vice president said he worried about that but believes the secret service and the military will escort Trump from the building, should he hint at staying.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, even if no oddities are reported on Election Day, it could be a week or more before official results are announced. Experts warn an expected increase in mail-in ballots and the varying ways in which state and local governments are going to count them will cause a delay.

The questions to Biden about what he thinks will happen if Trump lost the election came amid a swath of new polls all showing the Democratic candidate surging into a big lead in national polls. Those polls show the American public is frustrated with the president’s handling of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place around the country. Confidence in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has also dipped across the board.