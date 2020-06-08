Meghan McCain Blasts Donald Trump: ‘President Bone Spurs’ Is ‘Quite Scared’ Over National Crisis

The women of The View returned on Monday and the topic on everyone’s mind was the ongoing civil unrest over the death of George Floyd. While chatting about Donald Trump’s handling of the situation, along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Meghan McCain made a no-holds-barred attack on the president, saying that he was “neutered” and “scared.”

After Whoopi Goldberg described Trump’s actions over the past two weeks, including the controversial incident where he oversaw the removal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square so that he could visit a nearby church, McCain pointed out that recent polls show Trump’s approval rating dropping dramatically as a result of his handling of the demonstrations. His opponent, Joe Biden, has been gaining an increasing lead against him in polls, and a majority of Americans say that the country is out of control.

“So, I have been really sort of grossly fascinated by how neutered President Trump and his administration has been by this extreme crisis,” McCain said.

She went on to say that the president hasn’t given any interviews or speeches to attempt to unify the country or address the unrest, but instead chose to pose for a photo-op in front of a church while holding a bible. She said the move may have worked for his base, but the majority of Americans haven’t approced of his actions so far.

She criticized his attempts to paint himself as a president of “law and order,” saying that it can be an effective strategy but isn’t working for him.

McCain compared Trump to Richard Nixon, who made law and order a central tenant of his presidency. She called Nixon a “shrewd” politician, adding “if there’s anything we have seen for the past 13 days, it’s that this is a moment in which President Trump has always prided himself and shown himself to be this big, bad tough guy.”

“But all I see is president bone spurs who seems like he’s quite scared of the crisis that’s coming out in front of him, and it has been horrifying because our nation really needs leadership right now, and equally politically fascinating,” she said.

Joy Behar joined in on the attack, saying that Trump has been hiding in the White House bunker and behind an eight-foot fence.

The president has faced a great deal of criticism for appearing to incite violence and failing to unite the country as protests have continued for nearly two weeks.