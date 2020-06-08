Kris Jenner Calls Kanye West An ‘Important Part Of Our Family’ In Special Birthday Message

Monday marked Kanye West’s 43rd birthday, and the rapper’s first birthday wish came from his mother-in-law — the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner — per People. In the early hours of the morning, Jenner thanked West for being amazing in his many roles within the Kardashian clan, telling him that he is an “important” part of the family.

West’s life has been entwined with the Kardashians since May 2014, when he married Jenner’s daughter, Kim. Kim Kardashian recently marked the couple’s sixth anniversary in an Instagram post, one which included two images of her and West alongside a heartfelt caption.

“6 years down; forever to go… Until the end.”

Jenner’s birthday post included four images showcasing some of the major milestones of West’s life with the Kardashians. The first photo was recent, showing West sitting on a bed next to his two daughters, North and Chicago. During their relationship, West and Kardashian have had four children together — Psalm, 1; Chicago, 2; Saint, 4; and North, 6.

The second photo Jenner included was a family photo taken before Psalm was born. It included younger versions of North, Saint, and Chicago posing with their mother and father on what is most likely a private jet. Jenner’s third picture featured herself alongside West and Kardashian while attending a fashion show, a regular occurrence for the trio. This photo was taken in 2015, when West, Kardashian, and Jenner appeared at a show put off by fashion house Balmain during Paris Fashion Week.

The final image Jenner shared included herself and West at his Wyoming property — both appearing on top of a futuristic tank-like vehicle. The picture was taken during the filming of the music video “Closed on Sunday” from his 2019 album Jesus Is King, per E! Online. The footage features appearances from Jenner as well as West’s sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian, and her three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Kim and Kanye’s four kids also appear in the artistic video.

Happy Birthday @kanyewest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend… thank you for being such a special and important part of our family… I love you very much ????❤️???????????????? #HappyBirthdayKanye pic.twitter.com/ohJg8S6UiL — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 8, 2020

While there are no indications as to how West is planning to celebrate his 43rd birthday, in the days leading up to it, the rapper returned to his hometown of Chicago to participate in protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. In a short clip shared from the event, West is seen in a dark gray hoodie and black face mask, joining the protestors as they prepare to march. West has also created a college savings plan that fully covers tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, and has donated $2 million to support the families of — and the legal funds for — Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.