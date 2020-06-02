Condado Tacos In Columbus, Ohio Temporarily Shuts Down After Employees Refuse To Make Order For Police

'We built Condado to be a place that is open to everyone, without judgment or fea

A Midwestern Mexican food chain temporarily shut down its Columbus, Ohio-area locations after employees at one store refused to fill an order for police officers, WSYX-TV reported.

Condados Tacos is a table-service Mexican restaurant with locations across parts of the Midwest. On Monday night, its location in the Polaris section of Columbus received an order from the Ohio State Patrol: 500 tacos. However, some employees inside the facility expressed that they did not feel comfortable filling the order, and even threatened to walk off their jobs if they were made to.

Specifically, “several” employees, apparently having been told by their regional manager to either make the tacos or lose their jobs, chose the latter option.

Employee Jake Widdowson said that for some of his colleagues, the choice was clear.

“It was pretty clear where the situation was going in so I just didn’t feel it was right to stick around, they kind of drew their line in the sand I think,” he said.

platinumproperties1 / Pixabay

Further, as WBNS-TV reported, several employees took to social media to claim that they were fired for refusing to fill the order.

As it turns out, however, those employees may not have lost their jobs after all.

A spokesperson for the chain confirmed that it received the order, and that several employees expressed discomfort with it. However, the spokesperson said that those employees who walked out can return to their jobs if they want to.

“After a discussion with their regional manager about their concerns, were given the option to not work on the order. The employees who expressed their concerns chose to not complete their shift last night however, their jobs remain intact at Condado if they choose to return,” the spokesperson said.

Further, the spokesperson noted that Condado Tacos is keen to foster an inclusive environment amongst its employees.

“We built Condado to be a place that is open to everyone, without judgment or fear, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for racism, prejudice and discrimination,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, all Columbus-area Condado locations were closed “out of an abundance of caution.” It remains unclear, as of this writing, when or if those locations will reopen.

The issue of employees at businesses refusing to serve police comes up from time to time in the news. For example, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back in August 2019 an employee of a Florida McDonald’s was fired after refusing to serve paramedics, saying, “we don’t accept anyone with a badge.”