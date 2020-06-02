‘Fuller House’ Fans React to Surprise Blast-From-The Past Guests At Tanner Sisters’ Triple Wedding

The She-Wolf Pack's wedding was packed with familiar faces from the original 'Full House' series.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the final episodes of Fuller House.

Fuller House fans saw plenty of familiar faces dating back to the original Full House series when the final nine episodes of the Netflix spinoff dropped on June 2.

As D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) prepared for their triple wedding to their fiancés Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), respectively, fans got a nostalgic back look at items in the Tanner attic — Stephanie’s childhood honeybee outfit, D.J.’s infamous telethon lollipop, and missing sister Michelle’s long lost bike, just to name a few. And on the big day, there were even more surprises.

At the triple wedding ceremony, fans recognized wedding guest Vicky (played by guest Gail Edwards), who was Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) girlfriend on the final season of Full House. The character, who previously appeared on Fuller House in 2018, stayed friendly with Danny and said she always loved his daughters.

Wedding guests also included Scott Menville, who played Kimmy’s “whatever”-saying former boyfriend Duane during the final season of Full House in the 1990s. Marla Sokoloff also reprised her role as Stephanie’s longtime friend Gia.

And D.J.’s former bad boy boyfriend Viper (David Lipper) was also a wedding guest. Lipper didn’t speak in the episode, but longtime fans recall him from Season 8 of Full House where he also played in Uncle Jesse’s (John Stamos) band.

In addition, Michelle Tanner’s childhood pal Derek Boyd (Blake McIver Ewing) tap danced and reprised his Full House Season 6 song, “Yankee Doodle Boy.” On Fuller House, he was a contender to officiate the She-Wolf Pack’s wedding. In the end, New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre made a cameo as the trio’s wedding officiant.

“They got Joey McIntyre to do the Fuller House wedding!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The fact that Vicky was at their wedding made cry the hardest! #FullerHouse,” another fan tweeted.

In an interview with Today, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure said there were “no professional background extras” in the wedding scene.

“They were all either guest stars that had been on the show before or they were our family,” the actress said. “My mom was in it. Jodie and Andrea’s parents were in it, as well as some of our kids were in it. Everyone was invited to come back and sit in that wedding, so if you really look at everyone, it’s really fun to see.”

Two people who didn’t make the wedding? Little sis Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin). The Olsen twins no longer work as actresses and Loughlin is currently embroiled in legal woes, so her character was said to be out of town at her mother’s house in Nebraska.

While Loughlin and the Olsens were out, ahead of the finale Cameron Bure told Us Weekly that everyone else producers reached out to appear in the final season of Fuller House accepted the invite.

Candace urged diehard fans to pause the final episode, titled “Our Very Last Show, Again,” and watch it more than once so they can catch the familiar faces more than 30 years after they appeared on the original Full House series.