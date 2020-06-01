‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Is Missing His Daughters As He Remains In Italy After Denied Deportation Appeal

Joe Giudice's daughters can't wait to return to Italy.

Joe Giudice is missing his four daughters.

Several weeks after his third deportation appeal was denied, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and estranged husband of Teresa Giudice is hoping to reunite with his kids, including Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in the coming weeks if the law allows it.

“Joe misses his girls and talks to them multiple times a day, often on FaceTime,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 30. “[Joe] is always calling them and Teresa, too. The communication has not slowed down.”

Although Joe is many, many miles away from the home where he once was raising his kids with Teresa, he’s done his best to stay present in their lives in the months since he was released from ICE custody. However, because many borders around the world are closed, he can’t yet visit with his kids face-to-face.

As Joe awaits the impending lift of travel restrictions, his children are said to be just as excited about their next visit with their father and “cannot wait” to pay their dad a visit.

According to the report, Joe and Teresa’s daughters were planning on meeting up somewhere overseas earlier this yer. However, after a number of countries, including Italy and the United States, were forced into a quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to put their plans to spend time as a family on hold.

“The second that it’s safe for them to meet somewhere international, they will do that. They never intended to not see their dad for this long,” the source continued.

While the family may not be able to reunite in Italy anytime soon, they are expected to be back together by October, when Joe participates in his first celebrity boxing in the Bahamas.

“The family wouldn’t miss the big fight for anything and have every intention of being able to be there,” the source confirmed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe is currently preparing for his upcoming fight in October, even though his opponent has not yet been named. As a Hollywood Life insider revealed last month, the reality star is super excited to be training to get into the ring, especially after embarking on a healthier lifestyle of regular exercise while behind bars.

The insider also said Joe was planning to schedule as many celebrity boxing matches as he can as he remains serious about his latest business venture.