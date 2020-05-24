Suzanne Morphew’s Remains Missing, Her Husband Is Reportedly Having ‘A Difficult Time Sitting Still’

Barry Morphew is having a 'difficult time' with his wife's disappearance.

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado remains missing and her husband Barry is reportedly struggling with not knowing what to do. Suzanne went missing on Mother’s Day on May 10 during a bike ride. Police were able to locate her bike but there has been no sign of the 49-year-old mother of two, according to The Daily Mail.

Colorado law enforcement and investigators have been working diligently to find Suzanne, most recently turning their attention to her husband’s job site. This weekend they focused on a riverfront residence in Salida not far from the couple’s family home. This is the location where Barry’s construction company was recently hired to lay dirt at for an upcoming project. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have all be sifting through the dirt looking for clues.

Meanwhile, Barry has become restless, wanting to take active steps to bring his missing wife home safely.

Fire Chief Robert Bertram gave an update regarding how Barry has been handling this difficult situation.

“The last report I got from people is that [Barry] is having a difficult time sitting still, and pacing back and forth, constantly looking out the window, hoping he can see her,” he told the press.

Barry has also been keeping his eyes open for any potential clues regarding his wife’s current whereabouts.

“He’s going out, driving up the road, and trying to remember any suspicious vehicles that he’s seen,” said Chief Bertram.

Thus far, law enforcement has not stated whether or not they are considering Barry as a suspect in Suzanne’s disappearance. However, the fact that they have chosen to search his job site suggests that they have not ruled him out. Barry was supposedly in Denver to attend a volunteer firefighter training session on the day that Suzanne went missing. Nevertheless, Chief Bertram is not so certain about this story. He claims that while he did recruit Barry as a volunteer firefighter in the past, he is not aware of any firefighter training that had been held in Denver on May 10. Chief Bertram believes that Barry was actually on a landscaping job.

This case means a lot to Chief Bertram who knew Suzanne personally.

“She was one of the most friendly people I’ve ever met. Very genuine, she would come up and talk to you. It definitely hit hard when I heard that she was missing,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, law enforcement has been tight lipped regarding the progress they have made on this case.