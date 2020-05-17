‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Brady & Sarah Spend The Night Together, John’s In Trouble

Days of Our Lives continues to air brand new episodes while the coronavirus pandemic has shut down many other soaps, and this week promises to be filled with drama.

In the brand new weekly preview video, fans can see that there will be plenty of ups and downs to look forward to as a brand new week dawns in Salem. Two characters that will be stealing the spotlight include Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

In the promo, it appears that Brady and Sarah have spent the night together. Sarah looks horrified as she wakes up in Brady’s bed. Although she’s fully clothed Brady seems to have just gotten out of the shower and is wearing only a towel around his waist.

While it may appear that the duo got intimate, it’s more likely that Sarah drowned her sorrows with alcohol and passed out in Brady’s bed. However, Sarah’s ex, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), won’t be happy when he believes the couple slept together.

Later, Sarah and Brady are seen together again as they toast to “sweet revenge” while drinking at the Brady Pub. Fans will remember that Xander and Victor (John Aniston) betrayed both of them by switching Brady’s daughter, Rachel Isabella, with Sarah’s little girl, Mickey, at the hospital. This lead Brady and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to believe their daughter had died, and sent Sarah home with their baby.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will continue to spread the good news about her engagement to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). However, when she tells her grandfather, Victor, about the engagement he won’t be happy for the couple.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will come face to face with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) yet again. She’ll confront him about giving her false information about Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and the serum to bring back Jake’s memories.

In addition, there will be tender moments between Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi), as well as a heated exchange between Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Evan Frears (Brock Kelly).

Finally, John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) life will hang in the balance now that Orpheus has captured him and taken him prisoner. It seems that John’s in big trouble unless his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) can come through and give Orpheus the money that he wants to get out of town.

Days of Our Lives fans could see Marlena work with her friends in hopes of taking Orpheus down for good. Perhaps they’ll even put him in a jail cell next to his son, Evan.