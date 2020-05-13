Sophie Turner Debuts Baby Bump On Stroll With Joe Jonas, Confirming Pregnancy Rumors

A new photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has fans jumping with excitement.

It has been rumored for weeks now that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were expecting their first baby together. There has been no confirmation one way or the other from either of them. However, a recent photo of the lovebirds taking a stroll is seemingly all the confirmation that is needed, as a baby bump has clearly been spotted.

The photo, that was shared by TMZ, shows Joe and Sophie walking hand-in-hand as they got some fresh air in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was certainly no hiding a baby bump this time. The Games Of Thrones actress is seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt underneath a short-sleeve hoodie, which clearly hugs her blossoming belly. She also has on a pair snug leggings and matching slippers with a pink design on the top.

Sophie Turner has her long blond hair flowing around her shoulders with her bangs pulled back away from her face. Both she and Joe have masks and sunglasses on as they take their walk. Sophie’s musician husband added a little color to his casual outfit with a bright pink t-shirt. He threw a dark denim jacket over it and teamed it with a pair of light blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Sophie Turner Reveals Baby Bump on Walk with Joe Jonas https://t.co/iKJNiOYW8C — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2020

Jonas fans are especially thrilled to see the unofficial confirmation of a baby coming for this couple. The excitement was evident in the comments on social media.

“Omg baby jonas,” one fan said.

“She really is pregnant!!” another person said.

The famous couple have been quarantining in their L.A. home, but are seen frequently taking walks together as they get their exercise. Up until now, there hasn’t actually been a baby bump spotted, but this time it seems that the 24-year-old Jonas wife isn’t able to hide her pregnancy. It is noted, however, that neither Joe or Sophie have made it official just yet. So far they have been avoiding the pregnancy rumors.

The rumors of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child began back in February, as first reported by Just Jared Jr. There were reports that they were keeping it under wraps, but that they were excited at being first-time parents.

Since then, the famous couple have both been keeping close to home, especially during the coronavirus quarantine. As reported in March, Joe has apparently been cooking for his pregnant wife and pampering her during this stressful time. They have been spending plenty of time together at home and enjoying their daily walks alone and also with their dogs.