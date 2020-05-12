Cameran Eubanks Tells Fans She’s Not Returning To ‘Southern Charm’

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks told fans that she won’t appear on the series when it picks up filming Season 7. When a fan asked her, via Instagram, when she’d be back, Eubanks replied, “I will not be returning.”

Eubanks was an original cast member of the hit reality show, which premiered in 2014, joined by Whitney Sudler-Smith, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Thomas Ravenel, and Jenna King. Southern Charm followed the stars as they navigated life in Charleston, South Carolina.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Eubanks was always known as the voice of reason among the cast but sometimes came under fire for not being forthcoming with her whole life. She was very vocal about her struggles, yet rarely showed her home life. Her anesthesiologist husband, Jason Wimberly, was seldom seen on screen.

Eubanks earlier suggested that she would return to the series back in November.

“Season 7 is going to be a very high opening season in terms of, you will see that some people have made some big strides in growth and some have stayed the same. Sadly,” Eubanks told Us Weekly during an interview from BravoCon.

She went on to tease that viewers may even see more of her husband.

Bravo has yet to make an official announcement on which cast members will be returning for the show’s seventh season, but Patricia Altschul did confirm in March that changes are coming. When asked during an interview if new cast members will be added, Altschul would not confirm or deny the claim. Altschul went on to state that there will be a different look to the series this season and that her security guard, Mr. Kale, would be very busy.

Southern Charm usually starts filming in the fall, but the search for new cast members delayed the start of production until the spring. The show was only days into filming its seventh season when it stopped due to the current pandemic.

Eubanks has been in the news recently for harshly criticizing the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, for not issuing a stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, People Magazine reported. Her home state was one of the few that did not issue full orders as others had done.

“Truly unbelievable @govhenrymcmaster!!! DO THE RIGHT THING AND ISSUE THE ORDER NOW!!!” Eubanks wrote on her Instagram stories, per People Magazine.

Her post garnered hundreds of responses. McMaster replied by saying that every state is different, and he asked residents to stay at home.