‘Outlander’ Season 5 Finale Introduces Wendigo Donner, Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Character

'Outlander' newcomer Wendigo Donner is a time-traveler just like Claire Fraser.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Never My Love”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5, as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 5 finale of Outlander packed a lot into the episode. While many viewers were intent on Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) terrible ordeal, there was a point in those scenes when a new character was introduced. As Den of Geek points out, this character, Wendigo Donner (Brennan Martin), is a book character and, like Claire, can travel through the standing stones.

When Outlander first started, it was believed that Claire was the only one who could travel through time via ancient standing stones. However, over the course of the series, other travelers have been discovered. Included in this list is her own daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband, Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin).

In addition, there have been some travelers not directly related to Claire in some way. Most notably is Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek). However, the Season 5 finale of Outlander introduced another time-traveler who is linked to another character mentioned in this season.

Most of what is known about Wendigo comes from the book series on which Outlander is based. However, it was introduced in the TV series that he was searching for Robert Springer, or Otter Tooth as he is known to the Mohawk, and previously featured in the historical drama series.

As for who this character is and the implications of his introduction, viewers need to turn to the book series on which Outlander is based for more information. Wendigo and Springer are a group of five time-travelers called the “Montauk Five” who went through the standing stones in order to try and save their Native American ancestors.

Starz

While TV viewers discovered during Claire’s abduction that Wendigo was a time-traveler, in the book series this happens at a later date when he whistles the Beatle’s tune “Yellow Submarine” in front of Brianna. However, viewers did find out that Wendigo is trying to return to the future. It is then that Claire reveals that he needs gemstones to do so.

In the latest episode of Outlander, Wendigo appears to have escaped the attack on Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) by Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). If this is the case, it looks likely he will be set to return at a later date in the TV series. In the books, he does wind up at Fraser’s Ridge and attempts to steal the gemstones that Claire mentioned and this could possibly happen in Season 6. What happens next will not be revealed in this article. However, it will explain a perplexing mystery that has had many viewers worrying over the fate of Claire and Jamie.