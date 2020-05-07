‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Says NeNe Leakes Is Doing ‘Damage Control’ After Revealing She’s In Therapy

Kandi Burruss doesn’t believe NeNe Leakes‘ recent time in therapy is genuine.

As viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta prepare for the show’s Season 12 reunion, many of the women have opened up about their filming experience. Like many of the past reunions, this year’s special, which was filmed virtually, allowed each cast member to discuss the drama that transpired all season.

Earlier this week, Madame Noire reported that Leakes was deeply affected after filming the reunion. Leakes reportedly revealed to fans that she was ordered by Bravo’s executives to attend therapy once the reunion was over. She claims the therapy sessions were warranted because of the fact that she felt both attacked and targeted by her fellow co-stars.

Although she didn’t share which housewives made her feel uncomfortable, several clips from the reunion have shown Leakes and Burruss going head-to-head. Burruss expressed her feelings about Leakes attending counseling after the reunion on her YouTube channel.

Each week, Burruss breaks down her take on each RHOA episode from the season through her show, Speak On It. During the Tuesday, May 5, episode, Burruss debunked Leakes’ comments about being confronted by all of the cast members. She said she didn’t believe Leakes was really in need of therapy and is using the opportunity as a way to fix her image prior to the reunion airing.

“There has been one of us in the bunch, who has been going on and doing a whole press tour about the reunion, trying to tell everything that happened from their side before it happens. To me, I think it’s personally damage control,” Burruss said. “And yes I’m talking about NeNe, I’m not even gonna tiptoe around it. She’s definitely been doing a damage control tour all around.”

Burruss continued to say that Leakes didn’t seem intimidated at all during the reunion. She mentioned how Leakes said on social media that she was prepared to confront each woman she had an issue with this season. However, the teaser from the three-part special shows Leakes logging off early from her home. Leakes’ exit is something Burruss says was her decision, and none of the cast members asked her to abruptly leave the conversation.

“I feel like we got blamed for her leaving and I don’t think it was us and I’m just gonna say that,” Burruss added.

Over the last 12 seasons of RHOA, Burruss and Leakes have feuded with each other off and on. Their current feud stems from the fact that Burruss is close friends with Leakes’ enemy, Kenya Moore. After dissing one another on social media, both women were involved in a heated conversation at the reunion. Burruss said things became so intense that host Andy Cohen had to mute their mics while they were filming.