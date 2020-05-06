‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday’s Classic Episode: In The Beginning Brooke Married Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, May 7 reveals Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) first wedding, per Soaps. This encore presentation originally aired on January 8, 1991, and marked the first of Brooke’s many weddings. As the only two original cast members left in the sudser, B&B fans will love this throwback episode as part of the “Epic Weddings” theme.

What a treat to see a much younger Brooke and Eric declaring their love for each other. Their romance started thirty years ago and it’s a timely reminder of why they always have each other’s backs. In the current storyline, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) cannot deal with how her husband always sides with Brooke. Time and again, Brooke advises her that she and Eric have a rich history together. This is why she succeeded in convincing Eric to throw Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out.

In The Beginning

At the time of the wedding, Brooke was pregnant with Eric’s child. She and the Forrester patriarch had started a relationship after Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) had decided to marry Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson). Brooke fell pregnant and fled to Paris. She wanted to abort their baby. However, Eric followed her and convinced her to return with him. He proposed marriage and Brooke agreed to be his wife.

In the meantime, Caroline died of leukemia and although Brooke and Ridge had feelings for each other, she pressed on with the wedding because she was expecting Eric’s baby.

Because there are so many great #BoldandBeautiful weddings, @JohnMcCook44 and @RenaSofer had a hard time choosing one to be their favorite! Who’s ready for another amazing B&B wedding?? The countdown to Hope and Liam’s big day starts now! ???? pic.twitter.com/ITycugsF4a — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 17, 2018

Brooke and Eric’s Wedding & A Hot-Air Balloon Ride

The wedding was shot on location in Palm Springs, California.

Not only was Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) present, but Ridge also attended the wedding. Strangely enough, both mother and son didn’t make any objection to the vows. Both Brooke and Eric were so sure that Stephanie and Ridge would make a fuss but they chose to let the ceremony continue without making a scene.

Eric wanted to give Brooke the wedding of her dreams because she was certain that this would be the only time that she got married, as reported by The Inquisitr. So, Brooke got her fairytale wedding even though she has had fourteen more thereafter.

In an interview in 2018, McCook mentioned that his first wedding to Brooke was one of his favorites since after the ceremony they rode in a hot-air balloon.

This classic The Bold and the Beautiful episode takes you back to when Eric only had eyes for Brooke, and when she thought that she could forget Ridge and start a new life with his father.