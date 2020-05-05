‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Is Back On Track, Set To Premiere In The Fall

AMC announces that post-production work on 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' is nearly completed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC saw a set back with the premiere of the latest Walking Dead franchise thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to Deadline, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is likely to premiere in the fall.

Chief operating officer Ed Carroll revealed this news via a conference call with Wall Street recently in relation to AMC’s financial earnings.

“We have made some adjustments, moved the Killing Eve premiere up a couple of weeks and, you’re probably aware, moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back into the fourth quarter,” Carroll said. “We’re finishing post on that, that will be set to go.”

Carroll also stated that the writing rooms were currently “open” and it was being monitored on a “week-to-week, if not day-to-day” basis in regard to current work on all of the Walking Dead franchise TV series.

Previously, World Beyond was set to premiere after the Season 10 finale of AMC’s original zombie apocalypse hit show, The Walking Dead. However, due to social distancing rules being established in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all production on TV shows and movies ground to a halt.

In addition to the delay to the premiere of World Beyond, AMC also had to pull back the airing of the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead due to incomplete post-production work on the episode. Now, viewers have to wait until an, as yet, undetermined date for the episode to air.

Macall Polay / AMC

However, AMC does believe that the episode will air this year. And, with news of World Beyond expecting to be completed for the fourth quarter, it could also be reasoned that the post-production work on Episode 16 could also be completed in time.

The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero has stated previously that there is a lot of CGI-type work that needs completing before the episode can air. World Beyond was also initially pulled from its premiere date due to its uncompleted post-production work. However, the potential is there that the newest series, which will deal more with a sheltered community, did not need as much CGI work as the original series did.

World Beyond is set to deal with the mysterious group that has popped up from time to time across the franchise but has never been fully explored yet. Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) is a member of this group, as is Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) who featured in an episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was also rescued by this group and taken to safety. As a result of these links, viewers are understandably very excited to see the premiere of this new limited series.