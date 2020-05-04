Don Shula’s Net Worth Estimated At $30 Million

Don Shula’s net worth is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shula passed away at the age of 90. The Miami Dolphins coach and restaurateur died Monday morning, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing confirmation from one of Shula’s children.

Shula played in the National Football League across seven seasons. Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1951, Shula also played for the Colts, then based in Baltimore, and the Washington Redskins, according to NFL.com. After his playing career, Shula got into coaching and spent five years coaching college football before the Baltimore Colts hired him as head coach in 1963. In 1970, he took over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a job he would hold for the next 25 years.

Shula Signed With The Cleveland Browns For $5,000