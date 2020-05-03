Kaley Cuoco Smooches Her Dog Blueberry In A Sweet Instagram Update

Animal-loving actress Kaley Cuoco delighted her 6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sweet snap taken outside with her dog, Blueberry. Kaley didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate exactly where the shot was taken, but she had plopped down in an expanse of lush green grass. some wire fencing was visible behind her, but all her attention was on her adorable dog, who stood in front of her.

Kaley looked casual in a pair of dark pants, knee-high black flat boots, and a blue t-shirt. She added a floppy-brimmed black hat to protect her face from the sun, and looked ready to work in her ensemble. Kaley’s legs were slightly spread as she sat in the grass, and Blueberry had walked up between them until she was close enough that Kaley could give her a smooch. She placed both hands on her dog’s face and gave her some love in the sweet photo.

Blueberry has appeared in many of Kaley’s Instagram snaps before, as have many of her other furry friends. From horses to dogs to rabbits, Kaley is a true animal lover and always seems to make room for any creatures in need on her and husband Karl Cook’s property.

Kaley’s followers absolutely loved the sweet snap, and the post racked up over 18,000 likes within just 30 minutes. It even received a like from fellow animal-loving actress Beth Behrs, who many fans will know from her role on 2 Broke Girls.

The post also received 124 comments from Kaley’s eager fans, who took to the comments section to show a little love for Blueberry as well. The sweet dog with the gray coat looked relaxed as she enjoyed a moment with her owner, allowing Kaley to get close to her face with no concern in the world.

“Well that’s the first time that I ever wished I was a dog! Jealous,” one follower commented, envious of Blueberry’s smooch.

“Aww that’s a cute picture,” another follower said.

“She has grown up so nicely from a Puppy! Beautiful doggie!!” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji, commenting on how Blueberry has evolved during her time with Kaley.

“Oh love him. Just love how much you are into your fur babies, a girl after my own heart for sure,” another added.

Kaley’s four-legged friends appear in many of her Instagram updates, even when she’s lounging by the pool. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley shared a clip in her Instagram stories in which she was relaxing on an inflatable raft with her foster dog, a tiny Chihuahua named Dumps, by her side.