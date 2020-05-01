Biden Calls Himself A ‘Transition Candidate’ To ‘Bring The Mayor Petes Of The World’ Into His Administration

According to Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa, who cites reporting from Fox News 2020 campaign reporter Madeleine Rivera, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that he plans to act as a “transition candidate” to make way for other political figures that will come into his administration.

“I view myself as a transition candidate,” Biden reportedly said. “My job is… to bring the Mayor Petes of the world into this administration.”

Biden is referring to Pete Buttigieg, who dropped from the 2020 primary to throw his support behind the former vice president. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor began on a progressive platform that shifted into a centrist one more akin to Biden’s as the race went on. According to a study in The Guardian, business executives were the most likely to donate to Buttigieg’s campaign, which — like Biden’s — received scrutiny for its many billionaire donors.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Gravel previously attacked Buttigieg as a “slightly kinder face on the same policies” that he believes are allowing Israeli aggression to go unfettered.

As reported by Politico, a prominent adviser to Biden’s campaign claims that Biden would not likely seek reelection in 2024 should he win in November.

“If Biden is elected, he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

???? Per pooler @MariannaNBCNews, @JoeBiden announced tonight "that he and his team are starting to put together a transition team as he sets his sights [past] the general election. Biden also did not rule out announcing some cabinet members" before November. pic.twitter.com/V6vVWYc6Ef — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 17, 2020

According to the adviser, publicly acknowledging this plan may help Biden draw younger voters on the left who believe he is standing in the way of the new generation of Democrats. The adviser said Biden is an ideal “transition figure” would can not only be the person who defeats Trump but the one that ushers in a new wave of Democrats.

Another top adviser claimed that Biden would not publicly commit to a one-term pledge but is keeping the plan in his mind as he selects a running mate.

Biden’s recent comment comes after political commentator Liz Peek predicted that Biden will select Hillary Clinton as his running mate and then step down, making way for the former secretary of state to take on Donald Trump once again.

“Clinton is the only VP candidate who would be able to pull off such a last-minute switch,” she wrote in a piece for The Hill. “She has the team, the resources and the experience to be the nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) do not.”

Clinton, Peek claims, is “desperate” to avenge her loss against Trump in 2016.