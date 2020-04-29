The Fates Of This Year’s ‘Bachelor’ Shows Are Revealed

On Wednesday, ABC executives revealed the new schedule for their Bachelor franchise shows for the remainder of the year, all of which have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelorette, “is one hundred percent happening,” according to ABC reality chief Rob Mills in an interview with Variety.

Normally the reality dating show would only be a few weeks away from its premiere. Because of the pandemic, those plans were put on hold. The new plan it to tentatively, according to Mills, is to start filming around mid-summer, which would mean a fall premiere date. This is assuming conditions will be deemed safe for shooting. Filming for The Bachelorette usually begins in March with a premiere date in late May.

This season was supposed to star Clare Crawley, a former four-time Bachelor contestant (competed on Season 18 of The Bachelor, two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, and appeared on Bachelor: Winter Games). The 39-year-old will be looking for her future husband in a group of over two dozen eligible men.

With the past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, international travel for the cast was a major factor in the show. This year, however, executives say that won’t be happening this year due to travel restrictions and safety issues, which currently don’t show any signs of letting up any time soon. Instead, the show will take place in one large, spacious location where dates could still be arranged and cast and crew would be kept safe, as Mills explained.

“As of right now, the plan is to get a great location that has a ton of space where everybody could safely be together and we can still have great dates that still feel big and romantic, and we would shoot the entire season there.”

The possibility of a few road trips is being explored, but that will only happen if conditions are deemed safe.

Bachelor in Paradise is ABC’s spinoff summer show where past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants get a second chance at finding love on a sultry island. The show has always taken place on an island in Mexico, which would indicate that it might be canceled this year. However, according to People, Mills said that they are working on how they might be able to re-tool the show and airing it at a different time of the year.

“We’re certainly discussing it and how it could work and if it could work, but we want to make sure that the next season of The Bachelor stays on track because that’s something that everybody looks forward to at the beginning of the year.”

It was announced that The Bachelor: Summer Games has been canceled in light of the Summer Olympics postponement.