Tiffany Haddish Uses Restroom During Zoom Business Call Not Realizing She Could Be Seen

Comedian Tiffany Haddish made an embarrassing blunder during a recent Zoom call.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish sat down for a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday and revealed an embarrassing blunder she made recently during a Zoom business meeting. Not realizing that those on the call were able to see her, the comedian began using the restroom with everyone watching, according to E! News.

Haddish licked a popsicle while she animatedly explained to DeGeneres that she is new to video conferencing through Zoom. However, due to being under quarantine, she had to choice but to learn. While she said she has now been Zooming a lot lately, it took her some time to adjust.

During this particular business call, Haddish was pitching a show. Midway through the business meeting she had to go to the restroom but did not want to miss out on what was being said. Thus, she took the phone into the bathroom with her and began using the restroom before the people on her call pointed out her mistake, she explained.

“I hadn’t been using [Zoom] at that point in time, and I thought, Oh, whoever is on the front thing, that’s all we can see. Whoever’s talking is who we can see. Right? So I was like, I ain’t gonna say nothing. I’ve gotta use the restroom. And I didn’t want to leave the meeting, either. So I took the phone with me.”

It didn’t take long for DeGeneres to realize where the story was going, as she laughed silently and placed her head in her hands.

“Because I didn’t know you could scroll over, and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know. So I took it with me, and I start using the bathroom. And they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?'” Haddish continued on with her story, laughing.

Luckily, Haddish’s embarrassment regarding the incident has passed and she is able to laugh at herself now. She also informed DeGeneres that despite the blunder, she still managed to sell the show.

Unfortunately this is not the only technological blunder Haddish has made of late. She told DeGeneres that when hosting a virtual cooking show on social media she did not realize until later that she had forgotten to put on a bra.

Haddish also informed DeGeneres that she has been using the dating app Bumble and even landed a virtual date with the rapper Common. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Haddish’s friend Wendy Williams warned her against dating the rapper.