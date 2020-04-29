Janet Jackson’s ‘Control’ Album Enters The Top 5 iTunes Chart 34 Years After Its Original Release

Janet Jackson’s iconic album, Control, may have been released 34 years ago but it is still making an impact on the charts.

Last night, the music icon took to Twitter to thank her followers for getting the classic album back into the top 10 of the U.S. iTunes chart. However, overnight, the record has now crept into the top five.

Loyal fans of the entertainer have noticed the album climb back up the charts all of a sudden and are thrilled to see it.

“Janet Jackson is at home spending quality time with her son while her album Control is re-entering the iTunes chart without her saying a word of doing so to promoting it… we love to see it,” one user wrote.

“34 years later and still killing it! It’s Janet, Miss Jackson if you’re nasty! @JanetJackson#Control,” another devotee shared.

“@JanetJackson making history with her breakthrough album, Control, 34 years later!” remarked a third fan.

Since the exciting news, Jackson has posted a video of herself performing a medley of the songs taken from the album from an old tour.

In the clip, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress performed to a packed-out arena with other dancers. She stunned in a cropped denim vest with plaid pants. She accessorized herself with a black leather belt with studs embroidered all over and chains that hung off her pants. Jackson showed off her slick dance moves and reminded her 4.6 million followers as to why she is considered one of music’s greatest dancers.

The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” hitmaker hashtagged the upload with “Control” and “InternationalDanceDay.”

Control was originally released in February of 1986. According to Billboard, the LP peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 on July 5 that same year and spend a total of 106 weeks on the chart.

The era enjoyed five top 10 singles that are considered some of her signature songs.

“What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” and “Let’s Wait Awhile” all entered the top five on the U.S. Billboard 100. In 1987, “When I Think of You,” became the first of many No. 1 hits for the living legend.

Control earned Jackson her only Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards.

