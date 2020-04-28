Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dead, ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Dies At 34 Following Hit & Run Car Accident

Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross is dead. The star of the lifetime series Little Women: Atlanta passed away at the age of 34 following a hit-and-run car accident, according to a report by People.

On Sunday at about 11 p.m., the car Ross was traveling in was hit by another on Atlanta’s Old National Highway. She was taken to the nearby Grady Memorial Hospital, where she passed away due to her injuries around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Ross’s management team confirmed the news in a post shared on her Instagram account.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.