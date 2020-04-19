Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Was Reportedly Never Discussed By Cleveland Browns

Rumors of the Cleveland Browns shopping Odell Beckham Jr. around this offseason are reportedly false. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Sunday morning that a source from the team told him the Browns have not discussed a trade of the wide receiver with anyone. Among other things, if the report is true, it would shut down talk the team was close to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Schefter went on to add his source with the Browns wanted him to know that not trading Beckham is “the truth.” Rumors to the contrary began circulating he could be moved before the draft last week.

At the time there were people on both sides of the issue believing it could get done, or pointing out the reasons Beckham wouldn’t be a good fit for the Vikings. Another report indicated a trade between the Browns and Vikings was unlikely but OBJ getting moved somewhere was absolutely going to happen before the 2020 regular season kicked off.

Schefter’s source shoots down the idea the franchise is looking to deal Beckham at all, to anyone.

Earlier this offseason, there was also talk the receiver had been asking out of Cleveland. Those were rumors that mirrored claims he had grown tired of playing for the Browns towards the end of the regular season. Those whispers go back to a game against the Arizona Cardinals where Beckham and teammate Jarvis Landry were both said to be telling Cards players to “come get them.” That meant they wanted the team to trade for them.

Since those reports, Beckham has made it clear he’s happy with his situation. In regards to the rumors that the Browns have been looking to offload the receiver this offseason, the newest source claiming trade talks isn’t the first time the team has made it very clear they aren’t looking to work out a deal.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report pointed out Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta went out of his way to claim the reports of trade talks were “completely false” late last week. With the Browns denying there was ever any talk of dealing Beckham, it’s hard to know where the rumors of an imminent deal with the Vikings came from.

If the receiver is dealt, it would make one of the better players at his position a bit of a journeyman. Beckham was just sent to the Browns from the New York Giants last offseason in a blockbuster deal.