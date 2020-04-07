‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Beta’s Behavior Becomes Increasingly Erratic In Episode 15

As Beta tries to come to terms with the death of Alpha in 'The Walking Dead,' his actions become unhinged.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15 (titled “The Tower”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beta (Ryan Hurst) discovered in Episode 14 that the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton), had been killed. Finding her head, he spent some time with it before removing a part of her face and using it to mend his current walker mask, which had been damaged by Gamma (Thora Birch).

Moving forward, into Episode 15, Beta became decidedly more unhinged as he led a large horde of walkers into Hilltop. Finding no one there, Beta then considers what other locations to attack, according to Cinema Blend. The decision made by Beta and the Whisperers is that they will take the herd to Oceanside. However, along the way, he becomes increasingly erratic in his behavior, and this is due entirely to the loss of his beloved Alpha.

Jace Downs / AMC

While Hilltop was believed to be deserted by the Whisperers, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) were hiding in the windmill. They were able to get word to the other communities, many of which were hiding out in a deserted hospital, that the Whisperers were on the warpath and heading toward Oceanside.

During the trek, Beta is seen talking to himself, also using the perceived whispers from the groans of the walkers surrounding his group. Using these as guides, he starts to become unsure of where he should be going, getting irate in the process. Unable to get direction from the walkers, viewers watched as the new leader of the Whisperers had the potential to lose his mind.

During the group’s stay in the hospital, a stray cat was observed. Later in the episode, this cat came into play once more. Unfortunately, it did not work in the communities’ favor as it was the very sign that Beta had been looking for. This caused him and the herd to change direction and lead the Whisperers straight to the hospital at which the communities were sheltering.

Episode 15 ended with a much greater threat for the communities. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there will be a significant wait until viewers can find out what happens in the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. This is due to a delay in the airing of the episode after post-production work had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.