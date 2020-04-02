‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Kitty Be Jackie Evancho?

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning another celebrity was unmasked.

One contestant that seems to be a fan favorite is Kitty who also has one of the most unique costumes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they instantly made an impact on viewers when they sang Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” for their debut performance. From the beginning, it was clear that they were a female with a well-trained voice.

For their second performance, they switched it up and performed Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” and continued to impress everyone with their vocals.

Kitty made it into the “Super Nine” and sang Celine Dion’s iconic “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” last night.

Each time Kitty has appeared on our screens, they’ve given us new clues to help figure out who they are.

In their first clue package, Kitty said she feels like the show is made for her and that people only remember her for who she was and not who she has become.

Viewers speculated that it could be a socialite like Paris Hilton or Nicole Richie or someone who rose to fame at a young age through Disney.

Initially, High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens was a popular guess. However, another name has been thrown into the pot and it seems it could be America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, per The Cinemaholic.

Evancho is a Pittsburgh native which links to the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team in her first clue package. The red cape shown could refer to her role as Red Riding Hood in the fourth grade.

Kitty told panelist Robin Thicke that their first meeting was “lit” which could be a reference to the time Evancho and Thicke performed for the Grove Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show back in 2011.

In their latest clue package, the Christmas tree costume returned. Kitty said that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and questioned viewers if it “rings any jingle bells.”

According to Billboard, Evancho has worked on a number of festive projects over the years including her EP O Holy Night and album Heavenly Christmas.

Kitty remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to wait and see if Evancho is underneath the mask.

Last night, White Tiger was the latest celebrity to be unmasked and was revealed to be former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

He explained that he took part in the show because he wanted to learn how to sing and dance.