AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Fires More Shots At Vince McMahon In Latest Vignette

Recent AEW signee Brodie Lee — formerly Luke Harper on WWE programming — apparently wasn’t done sticking it to his former boss in his latest vignette as The Dark Order’s “Exalted One.” In this new clip, the former Wyatt Family mainstay seemed to be poking fun at one of WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s supposed quirks while berating two of his stablemates over dinner.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., the vignette was aired on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, right before Lee defeated QT Marshall in his debut match for the company. In the video, Lee and fellow Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and John Silver were gathered in front of a dinner table, with the newly announced faction leader telling the others that they need to understand that he is in charge of the “new” Dark Order. Quite notably, Lee was uncharacteristically wearing a suit, much like McMahon almost always does when appearing on WWE television.

In the middle of the video, Silver was preparing to eat when he was kicked out of the dinner, with Lee angrily explaining that his stablemate shouldn’t touch his food before he’s done with his meal. Seconds later, Reynolds was caught sneezing, which caused Lee to scream at him and tell him to “get out of my room,” obviously upset that someone had sneezed in his presence.

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..? EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

Over the years, it has often been alleged that McMahon doesn’t like it when people sneeze in front of him. While it may seem a bit too much for someone to be annoyed over something so ubiquitous, the WWE boss’ own daughter, Stephanie McMahon, revealed in a 2019 interview with Barstool Sports (via the New York Post) that her father tends to “grimace” whenever he catches other people sneezing.

“But on the flip side, I’ve been around when he has sneezed. It’s just because he doesn’t like anything he can’t control. The fact he can’t control the sneeze makes him upset.”

Lee’s apparent reference to the aforementioned quirk was not the first time he seemed to be blasting McMahon on AEW television. During last week’s debut vignette, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion addressed Christopher Daniels, telling the veteran grappler that he isn’t the first “out-of-touch old man” to doubt him. This has been a frequent complaint among WWE fans who feel that McMahon hasn’t changed with the times, though as Matt Hardy recently claimed, the 74-year-old billionaire did admit to being “out of touch” after Hardy’s “Ultimate Deletion” match against Bray Wyatt in 2018 was well-received by viewers.