‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals Which Co-Stars She’s Still In Touch With, Explains How She Got Her Start

Tamra Judge opened up about 'RHOC' on Vicki Gunvalson's podcast.

Tamra Judge revealed which of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars she’s keeping in touch with during the March 19 episode of Vicki Gunvalson’s Whoop It Up with Vicki.

After being welcomed to the show earlier this week, Judge revealed that while she isn’t filming new episodes of season 15 with the returning members of the cast, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, she is staying in touch with some of her former co-stars.

“I talk to Heather Dubrow. Meghan [King Edmonds], once in a great while we’ll text. Shannon, we talk to Shannon all the time,” Judge explained of herself and Gunvalson.

After hearing Judge’s comments, Gunvalson revealed she hadn’t talked to Dubrow in a while before noting that Jeana Keough recently divorced her ex-husband Matt after a 20-year separation.

At the start of the episode, Judge looked back on the way in which she nabbed her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ third season. As she explained, she first learned of a casting call from a friend who she was IMing on AOL. However, after jokingly filling out the application as if she was a 12-year-old boy, Judge received a callback from producers, who wanted to meet with her and her family.

While Judge admitted that her then-husband, Simon Barney, was quite conservative, she said he encouraged her to pursue the opportunity and ultimately, after giving an “obnoxious” interview to a producer, she and Barney began filming with their three kids, Sidney, Spencer, and Sophia, and tending to a series of photo shoots.

As fans of the series well know, Judge was ultimately seen divorcing Barney on the show and in the years that followed, her former husband banned their kids from appearing alongside her on the series.

“It was me, Jeana, [Vicki], Tammy, I took Jo’s place, and Lauri. That was it,” Judge revealed of the season three cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a previous report shared by The Inquisitr, Judge announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County in January but weeks later, an insider suggested to Hollywood Life that she could ultimately be brought back to the show for Season 15.

“Production hasn’t been informed of Tamra’s potential plans to film here and there for this season,” the insider said. “She hasn’t notified them of anything nor has she signed anything yet. It’s all still up in the air.”