Micheal Irvin Claims Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Comments To Deandre Hopkins Indirectly Led To The Texans Trade

Houston Texans fans were angry enough about a trade earlier this week that dealt Deandre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. If claims made by Michael Irvin are true, they have quite a bit more to be angry about.

Irvin appeared on ESPN‘s morning show Get Up on Wednesday and made several claims about what led to Houston trading the star receiver. The video posted on Twitter not long after his appearance, shows Irvin telling a story about how the relationship between Hopkins and O’Brien deteriorated rapidly.

The former Dallas Cowboys and now ESPN commentator said he called Hopkins right after he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick. Irvin said he was surprised at how little the Texans got in return and wanted to get some info on why Hopkins thought that might have been.

Irvin said at first Hopkins just wanted to talk about how happy he was the trade was done, and thank the Houston Texans for their support over the years. Not to be deterred, he called Hopkins back the next day, and the Pro Bowl receiver was ready to talk details about what happened behind the scenes.

According to Irvin, Hopkins claimed his relationship with head coach Bill O’Brien had soured badly over the years. The receiver reportedly claimed O’Brien wasn’t happy with the influence he had over the locker room. O’Brien also told Deandre the last time he had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez – for those who don’t know – is a former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder and died in prison.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Irvin said he was shocked to hear the Houston head coach compare Deandre Hopkins to Hernandez, but that wasn’t the end of the offensive comments O’Brien allegedly made. Hopkins allegedly told Irvin O’Brien also complained about “baby mamas” being around the team. This was allegedly aimed at the fact that the Texans’ wide receiver has children from a couple of different women.

This conversation reportedly eventually led to the relationship between the team’s superstar player and its head coach/general manager becoming untenable. If this conversation or conversations did happen, the timing is interesting. It wasn’t that long ago Deandre Hopkins was recruiting Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Texans. Houston fans will need to weigh how much of this is true and how much is Irvin relaying information second-hand, from one point of view.

What is known and is fact, is the fanbase is facing a 2020 season without arguably the best receiver in team history and a head coach who wasn’t all that popular among certain segments before this trade.