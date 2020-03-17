WWE News: Paige Reveals What Brock Lesnar Is Really Like Behind The Scenes

Brock Lesnar has a reputation for being intimidating and unsociable, but that’s not always the case, according to Paige. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE Divas Champion recently sat down with Inside the Ropes to discuss what “The Beast Incarnate” is really like behind the scenes, and she had nothing but positive things to say about him.

“He’s scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him. He’s an intimidating man for sure, like massive. Once you get to know him he’s also very sweet. If I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him and he would be like, ‘Sure I’ll give it to you,’ you know. He’s really wonderful too.”

It’s well known that Lesnar doesn’t like being around other people. There have been countless stories told about the WWE Champion’s preference for privacy throughout the years, such as how he’d rather hire a private jet just so he doesn’t have to be around others. However, he’s also known to go the extra mile for his fellow WWE superstars when it really matters.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Corey Graves recently recalled an incident where several superstars and employees were snowed in during a storm a few years ago, which led to Lesnar renting the hotel bar for them all night, just so they could be entertained. Graves also said that his experiences with “The Beast Incarnate” have been positive, though he was also intimidated at first.

Of course not every superstar has had positive experiences with Lesnar. At this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he got into a heated backstage confrontation with Matt Riddle. The NXT rookie has repeatedly stated that he wants a match against the WWE Champion in the near future, which prompted Lesnar to tell him that they’ll never work together.

While Lesnar doesn’t seem like the type of person who anyone wants to be on the wrong side of, there are enough positive stories about the superstar to suggest that he’s not as intimidating and antisocial as people assume he is. However, he’s also known to keep all of his business to himself, so perhaps people just don’t know how to approach him.

“The Beast Incarnate” will next be in action at this year’s WrestleMania 36, where he’ll defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match will be historic as well, as it will main event the first WrestleMania to be hosted in the Performance Center without any fans in attendance.