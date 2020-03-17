‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s Who Died In Episode 12

Three characters lost their lives as the Whisperer War intensified in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Walk With Us”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic books it is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 12 of The Walking Dead was expected to continue on with the battle between Hilltop and the Whisperers. And, as with any battle in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, there are always casualties.

Episode 12 saw three deaths as a result of the continued Whisperer War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the episode contained some action regarding the fiery battle at Hilltop, the majority of Episode 12 dealt with the repercussions afterward. Earl Sutton (John Finn) was the first casualty, having saved the children but receiving a walker bite in the process. He devised a plan to kill himself without the risk of reanimating and further endangering the children’s lives. However, a botched attempt saw Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) having to complete the task after he became a walker.

Jace Downs / AMC

Gamma (Thora Birch), a recent arrival at Hilltop, was previously a member of the Whisperers. However, she had switched sides after discovering the community had taken in her nephew. In a previous episode of The Walking Dead, Beta (Ryan Hirst) had infiltrated Alexandria in an effort to kidnap Gamma and return her to the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). While she escaped that attack, she was not so lucky in Sunday night’s episode. Beta managed to track her down once more and she did not survive the encounter.

Finally, Alpha also succumbed in Episode 12. For fans of the comic book series, the event played out in a similar fashion, seeing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) slitting her throat and then removing her head after death. As Forbes points out, many believe that AMC improved on Alpha’s death from the comic books.

Jace Downs / AMC

In the comics, Negan decides to kill Alpha after learning that she allowed her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) to be abused by other members of the Whisperers. The same event played out a little differently in the TV series, though. Previously, Negan had been released from his Alexandrian cell by someone unknown. He then joined with the Whisperers and set about impressing Alpha.

In the latest episode, it was revealed at the very end that Negan and Carol had a secret plan to kill the leader of the Whisperers. This was shown when Negan dropped the walkerfied head of Alpha at Carol’s feet and she declared that it had taken him “long enough” in completing the task.

As to how this event will further complicate issues between the warring communities remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 22.