‘The Real’ Host Loni Love Discusses Her Comments About Weight Watchers In Recent Interview

The Real host Loni Love is setting the record straight following her recent comments about Weight Watchers and how the program can help the black community.

We recently reported that Love was the subject of social media bashing earlier this month. During a segment of The Real, Love was introducing some items from Weight Watchers to her fellow co-hosts- Amanda Seales, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housely and Jeannie Mai. Love then shared how the program can assist those who have issues with finding the right portion sizes for their bodies. Love also called out black women for not being aware of how to eat properly. Love also claimed that many black women aren’t aware of the best way to eat for their bodies because of their environments.

Following the segment, many social media users were upset by Love’s comments. Love decided to talk about the comments while speaking to Madame Noire. While she was speaking to the outlet to promote her new book, I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To, she didn’t shy away when asked about the topic. She said she didn’t see any parts of the discussion surrounding her comments on the show. According to the outlet, many black women, specifically, discussed the topic and debunked Love’s theory that black women make unhealthy food choices. Love said, at the time the discussions occurred, she was busy at work on other projects, like acting as the narrator on Bridezillas.

“First of all, I never speak for every Black woman. If you go to my book, it actually explains how I grew up so my statement was for some women. Although there were some women who were upset, there were a lot of women who understood what I was saying about accessibility capitalism has caused in the poor communities- that has caused us not to be able to eat clean. And not be able to eat the correct way.”

Love then continued to say that black women have the highest obesity rates in the nation. She said is was that statistic that inspired her to say something to her audience, which largely consists of black and brown women. Love also said that, due to the time frame of the segments, she didn’t get to fully elaborate on what she meant by her comments. She said because she is on a show with other women who want to get their point across, she isn’t able to always hone in on one particular issue. The comedian did share that, although some took issue with her claims, she hopes the segment caused a “conversation” about the role food and nutrition play in the black community.