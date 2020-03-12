WWE News: This Week’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Moved, Will Take Place With No Fans In Attendance

WWE has officially moved this week's show for the blue brand and will have no fans present.

Just about everyone is having to deal with the trials and tribulations of the Coronavirus, and WWE is no exception to all of that. While Vince McMahon and company are awaiting Tampa’s final word on WrestleMania 36‘s status, the company is going to move ahead and have Friday Night SmackDown this week on March 13, 2020. There have been a few changes, though, and that includes a new venue as well as no fans being able to be in attendance.

One big change is that SmackDown will not be happening at the Little Ceasar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan as originally planned. The promotion has officially moved the location to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, The Inquisitr reported that there were rumors of the blue brand canceling its show this week, but those have proven to be false. It was confirmed that the show would be taking place, but there were not many other details available at the time.

Speculation started flying around on Wednesday evening that WWE would cancel this week’s SmackDown, but the promotion vehemently denied that. They had not yet made a decision as of that time, but they revealed that there were contingency plans available if they needed to be executed.

With the “Road to WrestleMania” in full swing and the build-up needing to continue if the event takes place next month, WWE couldn’t afford to cancel SmackDown this week. Fans will be able to enjoy the show on Friday, but every single one of them will have to watch it on television from home.

Wrestling Inc. reported that the statement released by WWE also read that there will be no fans in attendance at the Performance Center. The only people who will be in attendance for Friday Night SmackDown will be “essential personnel” and no-one else.

There is still the possibility that WWE could allow fans to be in attendance depending on how things go up to the start of the taping. If they do, they would likely announce it to the locals in Orlando and sell tickets at the door or allow them into the show for free.

It is a big show for WWE as well as John Cena is scheduled to return and address Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The returns of both Paige and Jeff Hardy are also scheduled, but not much else has been revealed about the content of the show. The blue brand hates to disappoint fans in Michigan, but the show had to be moved and the Performance Center is where it will be.